Step Inside The Iconic House From Stephen King’s ‘It’ in Los Angeles

For some, the idea of being in the world of a horror movie is what makes the film so terrifying, while others get their enjoyment from imagining what they’d do were they in the situation of the protagonists. Those Stephen King fans who are devoted enough to experience firsthand the horrors of the upcoming It will have the opportunity to do so, with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. teaming up to bring “The IT Experience” to fans in Hollywood.

The experience is described as follows:

“Those who are 18 and over are welcome (at their own risk) to step inside a two story replica of ‘where IT lives’. Guests will be guided by ‘Georgie’ through the 5,000 sq. foot house and will venture room by room through immersive film inspired scenes complete with authentic set props. ‘Losers’ Club’ groups of 7 will journey through a 20-minute experience encountering pneumatic surprises, live actors, animatronic beings, and state of the art lighting, audio, and video.”

The experience will run from August 14 until September 10 and is located at the intersection of Hollywood and Vine in Los Angeles, CA. For those in the area, you can head to ThatsWhereItLives.com to snag yourself a free reservation for the event.

The house created for the experience isn’t just intended to be any house, but the house which can be found at 29 Neibolt Street in Derry, ME. The house has already been seen in trailers for the upcoming adaptation and has a significant role in the events of the film.

In the novel, Eddie Kaspbrak first sees the monstrous “It” emerging from the abandoned house’s basement, alternating between appearing as a leperous transient and as Pennywise the clown. After telling the rest of the Losers’ Club about this encounter, they decide that this could potentially be the monster’s lair, returning to confront It once and for all. From there, the Losers’ Club follows the being into the nearby sewer, which is where they have their first confrontation with Pennywise.

When the Losers’ Club become adults, a body is discovered near the decrepit house, which tips the friends off to the idea that Pennywise has possibly returned.

It lands in theaters on September 8.