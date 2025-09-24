Stars of ‘The Long Walk’ Already Reuniting In New A24 Movie

Fans of the recently released dystopian thriller The Long Walk are in luck.

The two main actors, Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, are already reteaming for a second, unrelated film.

The new film, entitled The Chaperones, will be a road trip drama directed by India Donaldson and produced by A24. The synopsis says the movie is set “set days after Christmas, where three slacker friends are hired to transport a troubled teen across the country.” Robert Pattinson’s company Icki Eneo Arlo will also produce.

The Long Walk, based on the novel by Stephen King, released earlier this month to rave reviews. Most critics focused on the brutal dystopian storytelling and the amazing chemistry between protagonist Ray Garraty, played by Hoffman, and his best friend Peter McVries, played by Jonsson. The two are contestants in a deadly reality TV series called The Long Walk, where teen boys walk until they die, and the last one standing can have their wildest dreams come true.

Hoffman, son of legendary deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, has been making quite a name for himself in the last few years. He rose to fame for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 film Licorice Pizza, before appearing in Ethan Hawke’s Wildcat and the SNL biopic Saturday Night in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Jonsson, meanwhile, is better known to TV fans for his role on HBO’s steamy financial drama Industry, where he played the show’s breakout character Gus Sackey. He also had recent starring roles in the films Rye Lane and Alien: Romulus.

There is currently no release date for The Chaperones.