Star of Classic Sports Movie Dead at 71: RIP to Guido Tenesi

One of stars of a classic sports flick has died.

Guido Tenesi, one of the hockey players in the hit movie Slap Shot, passed away recently.

Tenesi, who was 71, played Billy Charlebois in the 1977 film, which George Roy Hill directed and Nancy Dowd wrote. Charlebois was one the Charlestown Chiefs players, led by Reggie Dunlop (Paul Newman).

News of Tenesi’s death comes via The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League team that Tenesi previously played for. The team did not disclose Tenesi cause of death or date of death.

Actor from Slapshot Guido Tenesi attends the Sports Card Expo at the International Centre on November 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Guido Tenesi, a member of our roster during the 1974 Calder Cup championship, and was known to many more for his role as Billy Charlebois in the classic hockey film Slap Shot,” the statement read. “Our hearts are with his family, friends, and teammates.”

Once a Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick, Tenesi went on to play for teams including the Toronto Nationals, Oshawa Generals, Tulsa Oilers, Johnstown Jets, Maine Nordiques, Grand Rapids Owls and Alleghe HC (per hockeyDB).

Though it marked his only acting role, he’s best remembered by the public as a member of the Slap Shot ensemble. After becoming a fan-favorite sports comedy over the years, it has received renewed interest in recent years due to Netflix licensing the flick for its service.