'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' Official Release Date Revealed

Five Nights at Freddy's was the biggest horror film of 2023, and now we know when the sequel will land in theaters. It's been announced that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will open in theaters on Dec. 5, 2025.

At this time, few details are available about the new movie. What we do know is that production is scheduled to begin this fall. No crew details have been announced, but Five Nights at Freddy's actor Josh Hutcherson previously revealed plans for the sequel, seemingly implying that fans can expect to see him return.

Based on one the most beloved horror video franchises of all time, Five Nights at Freddy's follows Mike (Hutcherson), "a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before," per the official synopsis.

"Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby," the synopsis continues, "Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail), Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare."

Additional Five Nights at Freddy's cast members include Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes), Kat Conner Sterling (9-1-1), and Matthew Lillard (Scream). The film was directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon), from a script she wrote with FNAF franchise creator Scott Cawthon, and Seth Cuddeback.

The film's iconic animatronic characters were created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, who will be returning to help craft the creature designs for Five Nights at Freddy's 2.