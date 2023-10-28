'The Black Phone 2' Release Date Revealed

The 2022 hit horror movie The Black Phone is getting a sequel — and we now know when it's coming out. The film's director, Scott Derrickson, took to Instagram to share an image of Ethan Hawke from the film, donning the terrifying mask his villainous character wears while tormenting young children. In a caption on the post, Derrickson teased, "Summer 2025." Deadline later reported that Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, the studios who produced the first film, have set June 27, 2025, as the premiere date for The Black Phone 2.

The Black Phone follows Finney and Gwen — played by Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw, respectively — a brother and sister whose lives in the Dever suburbs of the '70s are spent fending off school bullies and treading carefully around their alcoholic father, played by Jeremy Davies. Their already challenging lives are completely upended one day when a masked child abductor known as The Grabber (Hawke) kidnaps Finney and locks him in a basement. While captive, Finney begins to get help from the spirits of other boys The Grabber has captured and ultimately murdered, as Gwen desperately tries to figure out where her brother is being held by way of a mysterious sixth sense she's developed.

Last year, Derrickson — well known for films such as Sinister and Doctor Strange — opened up about the film to PopCulture.com. During the conversation, he shared exclusively with us just how Hawke reacted to seeing the Grabber masks for the first time. "He was just telling me about how the first time that he came into the offices, I think it was probably for a wardrobe fitting, and he saw the masks for the time," Derrickson said, revealing that he'd just recently spoken with Hawke.

"He said, 'My whole shoulders just relaxed... I saw them and I was like, oh, this movie's going to work." The actor added to him, "I just realized as soon as I saw them, I said, 'These are so scary that there's a lot of things I don't have to do here,'" per Derrickson. "It really just freed me up to think only about the character's motivation and not about being scary, because he uses the masks to do that work for him. You know?'" Whereas the director replied, "Exactly, that's why he has them. To intimidate without having to try to intimidate."