Yet another face has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the star-studded adaptation of the Greek epic by Homer.

Ryan Hurst, best known for his roles in Remember the Titans, Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead, has joined the cast of Nolan’s latest work.

Much like Nolan’s previous film, the Best Picture-winning Oppenheimer, The Odyssey is shaping up to be a real who’s-who of Hollywood A-listers and beloved character actors.

Hurst joins other names like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Berthal, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Cosmo Jarvis, and plenty more.

Universal is dropping big bucks on Nolan’s next film after Oppenheimer made nearly a billion dollars at the box office and won seven Oscars—no small feat for a historical drama about a troubled scientist. The studio is spending $250 million on the production alone, including the financing of a brand new IMAX film technology.

For those unfamiliar, the Odyssey is an ancient Greek epic poem written in the 8th century BC, and one of the oldest surviving works of literature. It follows Odysseus, the king of the Greek island Ithaca, as he journeys home after the events of the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters all sorts of mythical creatures, natural disasters, and tragic events. Back at home, he is presumed dead in the war, leaving his wife and son to fend off those who aspire to claim the throne. It is widely considered to be one of the greatest works of literature ever created.

The Odyssey will release in theaters on July 17, 2026.