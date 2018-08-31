‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman’s Hitman Movie ‘Asher’ Coming to Theaters in December

Former Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman’s Asher secured a December theatrical release on Wednesday.

Momentum Pictures picked up the U.S. rights to the film, and plans to release it in theaters on Dec. 7, reports Deadline. The film was directed by Michael Caton-Jones (Basic Instinct 2) and written by Jay Zaresky.

“Wing And A Prayer Pictures and yours truly have never been prouder,” Perlman tweeted, along with a link to the Deadline story.

Perlman stars as Asher, a former Mossad agent who becomes an assassin-for-hire. He is near the end of his days playing the game, but he breaks his hitman ways when he meets Sophie during a job gone wrong. In order to get out of his life of crime, he has to kill his past to secure a future.

Famke Janssen plays Sophie. Richard Dreyfuss and Peter Facinelli also star. Perlman produced the film under his Wing And A Prayer Pictures banner, alongside Josh Crook, Joseph Mensch, Brian Wilkins and Adam Folk.

Asher will have its world premiere in October during the Sitges Film Festival in Spain, where Perlman will also receive an award.

Perlman is one of the most prolific character actors working today, with over 200 credits. He famously starred as Clarence “Clay” Morrow in the first six seasons of FX’s Sons of Anarchy. He most recently starred in StartUp, a series produced for Sony’s Crackle platform, and Amazon’s Hand to God.

Perlman’s other credits include the Hellboy movies, Beauty and the Beast, Conan the Barbarian, Pacific Rim, Stonewall and Fantastic Beasts And Were To Find Them.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Perlman joined John Swab’s Run With The Hunted. The film centers on a young boy who commits murder to save a friend, but is forced to flee his home. When they grow up, the friend is now a private investigator hoping to find out who saved her life, while the boy is now a member of a local gang.

“The diverse cast we’ve assembled each brings something different to the film, and we’re thrilled to be able to tell the story with this group of people that includes both veteran actors and newcomers,” Swab, who is also producing, told THR.

Outside of his film career, Perlman has become known for his frequent Twitter swipes at President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Perlman lashed out at Trump in response to the president’s recent complaints about Google.

“I heard the p– whining about google’s unfair treatment of conservatives. Conservative! What u are is a lawless, blatantly racist pig embarrassing yourself and your country worldwide thus driving TRUE conservatives denouncing the party they love to support the COUNTRY THEY LOVE,” Perlman tweeted.

