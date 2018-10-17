‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Theo Rossi Lands Role in New Netflix Movie ‘Rattlesnake’

Sons of Anarchy alum Theo Rossi has landed a new role in the upcoming Netflix movie Rattlesnake.

According to Collider, Rossi joins Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Alien: Covenant) in the film about a “single mother who accepts the help of a mysterious woman after her daughter is bitten by a rattlesnake” but “soon finds herself forced to pay back her ‘debt’ by taking the life of a total stranger in the rural town of Tulia, Texas.”

Rattlesnake will also costar Emma Greenwell (Shameless, The Path), and is written by Zak Hilditch, who wrote and directed Netflix‘s 1922, which was based on a Stephen King novella of the same name.

This is not Rossi’s first time working for the streaming service either, as he currently stars as Hernan “Shades” Alvarez in the Marvel/Netflix series Luke Cage.

Earlier this year, Rossi spoke with Collider about the show and explained that he knew his character would make it to the second season.

“I knew. (Showrunner) Cheo [Hodari Coker] and I have a really specific relationship, probably closer than anybody I’ve ever really worked with, in this space. He wrote a movie that I did, called Lowriders. We have very similar interests. We’re cut from the same cloth. So, when I signed on for season one, I always really knew it would be about season two,” he explained.

He also went on to praise Luke Cage and assert that he strongly believes “that there’s nothing like this on television.”

“There are a lot of dramas on television, there are a lot of superhero shows, and there are even music shows and shows that deal with music, but there’s nothing that dealing with culture, history, music, live acts and these veteran incredible actors,” Rossi stated. “Everyone is so seasoned and so good. And then, there’s the writing style, the style of the show, in general, New York City, and the flavor. There’s just nothing like it, and I find that so interesting. I don’t think anyone could ever tell me different.”

Finally, the actor spoke candidly about the emotional depth of his character and how “challenging” it is to play.

“I think the best acting in the word is when people don’t speak. Some of my favorite scenes in movies and in television are just people’s face and how they are emoting. It’s the true sign of an incredible actor,” Rossi said. “My top five actors, in some of the greatest roles, they didn’t speak that much. I just find that is such an amazing exercise because you have to be incredibly contained with your emotions, yet at the same time, you don’t want to be boring. You have to let it all be shown.”

“This season, especially, he had to flip on a dime sometimes. In the interrogation scene, he has all of this bravado and he’s being super cocky, and then, all of a sudden, she hits him with all this stuff about Comanche and his mother, and he falls to pieces,” he continued. “But he still has to hold it together because he can’t fall to pieces in front of them, or his whole hand would be revealed. It’s like walking on a tight rope and trying to look cool while doing it. You might be fearful of falling, but man you’ve gotta look good.”

“That’s what it’s like with Shades, and I find it so intricate,” he added. “As challenging as it is, I absolutely love playing him.”

At this time, no premiere date for Rattlesnake appears to have been announced.