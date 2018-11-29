‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Danny Trejo Updates Status of New ‘Machete’ Movie

Sons of Anarchy alum Danny Trejo has offered an update on the status of a new Machete movie, which would make the franchise a trilogy.

Trejo sat down with Popcorn Talk’s “I Could Never Be,” telling the hosts that the film is still happening, as far as he knows, and that Robert Rodriguez was making progress on it.

“Robert’s working on it, it’s gonna be… unbelievably crazy,” he shared, then commenting on when fans may get to see the film, “I would say that… Robert has his own timetable for doing stuff. I know he’s working on a big movie right now.”

The first Machete film came out in 2010 and was both a critical and financial success. Along with Trejo, it starred Robert De Niro, Jessica Alba, Don Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Steven Seagal, Lindsay Lohan, Cheech Marin and Jeff Fahey.

Machete Kills — the sequel — was released in 2013, but was not quite as well received as its predecessor. At the of the film, however, Rodriguez teased a third film titled Machete Kills Again… In Space. This is presumed to be the direction the new film will go.

In addition to reprising his title role in a new Machete film, Trejo also recently opened up about the prospect of reprising his Breaking Bad role in that series’ upcoming film sequel.

“That would be fun. That was a great [experience], the whole thing,” he said in an interview earlier this month. “We did the Tortuga part and it was accepted so well, they called me back and we did the back story.”

Machete’s return seems inevitable, but Trejo’s character from Breaking Bad — Tortuga — would probably not be able to return, since he died pretty early on in the series.

The Breaking Bad film is said to be a sequel to the series finale, and will reportedly follow Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman as he attempts to flee Albuquerque, New Mexico. Regarding the film — which is filming under the working title Greenbrier — series star Bryan Cranston stated he was aware of it, but unsure if he would be in it.

“There appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script… I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” Cranston stated. “So there’s question of whether or not we will even see Walter White in this movie.”

At this time, there is no word on when the third Machete film — the Breaking Bad film — will be released in theaters.