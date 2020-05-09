'SNL' Star Pete Davidson's 'King of Staten Island' Trailer Lights up Social Media Ahead of Season Finale
Saturday Night Live may be ending for the season this weekend, but fans have something new to look forward to — The King of Staten Island. The upcoming movie stars SNL's Pete Davidson, and is based on his real life. SNL fans went wild for the trailer when it was released earlier this week.
The King of Staten Island is an upcoming comedy co-written by Davidson, Judd Apatow and Dave Sirus. Apatow also serves as the director of the movie, which tells the story of Davidson's character Scott trying to overcome "a case of arrested development" in his early adulthood. The movie has all the hallmarks of an SNL-adjacent production in its favor — including the exclusive premiere of the trailer on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week. After the trailer was released on Friday, SNL fans spent the weekend buzzing about it on social media.
Here’s an exclusive trailer for Pete Davidson & @JuddApatow’s new movie #TheKingOfStatenIsland https://t.co/KY1TVt0x74 #FallonAtHome pic.twitter.com/5f32ON98Fl— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 8, 2020
The King of Staten Island borrows from Davidson's real-life experiences for its plot. Most notably, it's about a young adult man trying to come to terms with the death of his father when he was much younger. Davidson's father was a firefighter who died in the response to the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, and it appears Scott suffered the same tragedy in the movie.
The movie has an all-star cast, including Marisa Tomei as Scott's mother and Bill Burr as her new boyfriend. It also stars Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Tatro and Colson Baker — a.k.a. rapper Machine Gun Kelly.
In all likelihood, it was no mistake that the trailer for The King of Staten Island dropped just one day before the season finale of SNL. Davidson and his cast members will unite for one more installment of SNL At Home this weekend before packing it in for the summer. The sketch show has been praised for its creative uses of video conference sketches throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and it is expected to go out with a bang.
The King of Staten Island will be available on-demand starting on June 12, and SNL premieres on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Here is what social media is saying about The King of Staten Island ahead of the SNL Season 45 finale.
Davidson's Die-Hard Fans
IM SO EXCITED FOR KING OF STATEN ISLAND— 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙠 ♥ (@diablolinnea) May 9, 2020
STAN PETE DAVIDSON KING OF STATEN ISLAND OUT JUNE 12TH— mel (@peteplaylist) May 8, 2020
Surprise
Call me crazy, but The King of Staten Island looks really good— Pete Fiorentino (@_PeteFiorentino) May 8, 2020
[breathes in] The King of Staten Island actually looks pretty good and after seeing Pete Davidson in Big Time Adolescence I may have to finally admit that he’s a good actor and oddly charming [breathes out, sends tweet]— Noëlle Lilley (@NoelleDLilley) May 8, 2020
Karaoke
I don’t know why, but that part in the trailer for The King of Staten Island where Pete Davidson & Bill Burr lead everyone around them in a drunken rendition of One Headlight by The Wallflowers makes me incredibly happy.— Cameron (@silentbob2001) May 9, 2020
Ben Stiller Endorsement
I have seen this movie and love it. Go see it on your couch. You will laugh and cry and want to move to Staten Island. https://t.co/hzy1lITCKd— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 9, 2020
Treatment of First Responders
you heard it from pete davidson himself, the king of staten island is to CELEBRATE first responders who give their lives and to help us understand how it can impact families so YES he needs to talk about it it needs to be said— mel (@peteplaylist) May 8, 2020
Competing for the Throne
Wait why was I not in the running for King of Staten Island? pic.twitter.com/2ONIPLl1WD— Jack Picone (@jackienobrakes) May 9, 2020
I have decided to become the king of staten island— Seth Simons (@sasimons) May 9, 2020
Tattoo Enthusiasts
I think I'd probably be 100% into The King Of Staten Island anyway but to see a fellow butthole cat tattoo has me all in. pic.twitter.com/v0RV9GKbKh— megan w mitchell (@meganwmglesga) May 8, 2020