'SNL' Star Pete Davidson's 'King of Staten Island' Trailer Lights up Social Media Ahead of Season Finale

Saturday Night Live may be ending for the season this weekend, but fans have something new to look forward to — The King of Staten Island. The upcoming movie stars SNL's Pete Davidson, and is based on his real life. SNL fans went wild for the trailer when it was released earlier this week.

The King of Staten Island is an upcoming comedy co-written by Davidson, Judd Apatow and Dave Sirus. Apatow also serves as the director of the movie, which tells the story of Davidson's character Scott trying to overcome "a case of arrested development" in his early adulthood. The movie has all the hallmarks of an SNL-adjacent production in its favor — including the exclusive premiere of the trailer on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week. After the trailer was released on Friday, SNL fans spent the weekend buzzing about it on social media.

The King of Staten Island borrows from Davidson's real-life experiences for its plot. Most notably, it's about a young adult man trying to come to terms with the death of his father when he was much younger. Davidson's father was a firefighter who died in the response to the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, and it appears Scott suffered the same tragedy in the movie.

The movie has an all-star cast, including Marisa Tomei as Scott's mother and Bill Burr as her new boyfriend. It also stars Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Tatro and Colson Baker — a.k.a. rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

In all likelihood, it was no mistake that the trailer for The King of Staten Island dropped just one day before the season finale of SNL. Davidson and his cast members will unite for one more installment of SNL At Home this weekend before packing it in for the summer. The sketch show has been praised for its creative uses of video conference sketches throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and it is expected to go out with a bang.



The King of Staten Island will be available on-demand starting on June 12, and SNL premieres on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Here is what social media is saying about The King of Staten Island ahead of the SNL Season 45 finale.