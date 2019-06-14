‘She’s All That’ Star Rachael Leigh Cook and Husband Daniel Gillies Split After 15 Years of Marriage, and Fans Can’t Deal

Fans are reeling after Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies announced their separation after nearly 15 years of marriage.

The couple, who had tied the knot in August of 2004 and share daughter Charlotte Easton, 5, and son Theodore Vigo Sullivan, 4, announced on Thursday, June 13, that after more than a decade of marriage, they had chosen to go their separate ways.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The break of their relationship sent a shockwave through social media, with fans of the couple commenting on the sad news.

“Seriously, WTF?! How can I believe in love anymore?” one person questioned.

“Sorry to hear that,” another wrote. “15 years is a long time.”

“I was really hoping to see these two in a Hallmark movie together,” another fan commented.

“Uh Daniel Gillies and Rachael Leigh Cook are not allowed to get divorced. True love doesn’t exist,” a fourth declared.

In their Thursday announcement, Cook and Gillies had after “thousands of beautiful memories shared,” they had come to the decision to split.

“With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the pair wrote in a joint statement. “This decision isn’t one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come.”

“Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition. Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding,” they concluded.

They signed the joint statement, “Lots of love, Rachael and Daniel.”

The She’s All That star, 39, and The Originals alum, 43, had begun dating in 2001 and married just three years later in 2004. When announcing their first pregnancy in 2013, Cook had opened up about their marriage to PEOPLE, stating that they “got married incredibly fast.”

“We got engaged after dating for maybe five months and we got married a couple of months after that,” she added. “There was just so much more both of us wanted to do. We wanted to travel and accomplish a lot more in our professional lives.”

Born in Canada and raised in New Zealand, Gillies is best known for his role on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals as Elijah Mikaelson. He also starred in Spider-Man 2, Saving Hope, The Glades, and True Blood.

Cook starred in She’s All That and Josie and the Pussycats. She has also voiced characters on Robot Chicken and starred in TNT’s Perception with Eric McCormack and in Hallmark Channel’s Autumn In The Vineyard, Summer in the Vineyard, and Valentine in the Vineyard as Frankie Baldwin.

In 2005, the former couple starred alongside one another in the TNT miniseries Into The West.