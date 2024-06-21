Robert Pattinson Working on Classic Horror Movie Remake: Details on 'Possession' Revamp

Robert Pattinson is expanding his producing credits with a remake of a fan-favorite '80s horror movie. The Twilight alum, who hasn't been seen on the big screen since 2022's The Batman, has teamed with Smile director Parker Finn to produce a remake of Andrzej Żuławski's 1981 horror movie Possession.

Finn will write the script, direct, and produce the film via his Bad Feeling banner, with Pattinson currently attached as producer via his production company Icki Eneo Arlo alongside Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee. The actor, who can next be seen in Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 in January 2025, is currently not set to star in the project, but The Hollywood Reporter noted that "his acting involvement will be clarified down the road as the script and schedules develop.

The package reportedly just hit the market and has drawn interest from studios including A24, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros. A "bidding war" has reportedly broken out over the project, with meetings taking place this week, sources told THR. The outlet reported that "the reception to the pitches has been extremely positive, with execs talking about the 'bats-' and 'out there' story but also its strong commercial potential."

The original 1981 film, set in West Berlin, starred Sam Neill as Mark, an international spy and the husband of Anna, played by Isabelle Adjani. After asking her husband for a divorce, Anna begins exhibiting increasingly disturbing behavior, and it soon becomes clear that she is hiding a much bigger secret – one that is both inexplicable and shocking.

A meditation on marriage, which Zulawski wrote as a reaction to his own crumbling marital life, Possession was not commercially successful either in Europe or in the United States and only received a lukewarm response from critics. In the decades since its release, however, Possession has become a cult classic, with film scholar Bartłomiej Paszylk dubbing it "one of the most enigmatic and uncompromising horror movies in the history of cinema." The film currently holds an 83% critics score and 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The upcoming Possession remake will mark Pattinson's latest producing credit after he produced 2010's Remember Me. The star also has dozens of acting credits to his name, including starring as Edward Cullen throughout the Twilight franchise, The Lighthouse, The Devil All the Time, and The Batman. He can next be seen in Mickey 17.