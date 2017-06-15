First Teaser For ‘Sharknado 5’ Has Been Released

As if 2017 couldn’t get any more ridiculous, the Global Swarming is now upon us. Syfy has just released the first teaser trailer for the fifth Sharknado movie.

The teaser for the wild B-movie continues to compound on the unrealistic antics of the previous four films, as a giant animated shark flies through the air, taking out landmarks all over the globe.

The official title of the movie is Sharknado 5 Global Swarming, and that is completely summed up in this short clip.

Sharknado 5 entered into production in February, and reportedly filmed in five different countries, making this the biggest film in the franchise.

You won’t have to wait very long to see the new installment, as it’s set to premiere on Syfy on August 6 at 8 pm.

Watch the full teaser above, and head below for the complete Sharknado 5 Global Swarming synopsis.

The pop culture phenomenon ‘Sharknado’ blows into town this summer… and this time, the shark-infested storms pick up wind as the world braces for the inevitable – a global shark takeover. Will our chainsaw-wielding hero Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and partner in crime April Wexler (Tara Reid) save the world from this jaw snapping-nado…again?

In addition to Ziering and Reid, the film is expected to feature former Sharknado stars Cody Linley, Masiela Lusha, and Cassie Scerbo, the later of whom appeared in the first and fourth installments as “bartender turned badass Sharknado fighter” Nova.