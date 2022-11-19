See Owen Wilson as Bob Ross-Like Character in New Movie

It's been a while since Owen Wilson stepped into the comfortable slacks of comedy, had his hair done up impeccably, and starred in a movie that seems like it would be a fun trip into the jealous side of Bob Ross.

That's what it would seem is happening with Wilson's new film, Paint. The new film from IFC Films has Wilson as Vermont painter Carl Nargle, doing his best Ross and rocking the "signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke."

Of course, a younger artist comes on the scene, takes away Nargle's passions, and forces him to act. Does this ensure the movie will be funny and good? Not at all, but Wilson does look pretty sweet at his own public-access painting wizard.

The movie comes from The Black List in 2010, with Casual's Michaela Watkins, Bridesmaids' Wendi-McLendon-Covey, Barry star Stephen Root, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus and Lucy Freyer. The film is written and directed by Brit McAdams.

"We're thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle's character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams," IFC Films president Arianna Bocco said in a statement to Deadline. "Paint has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart."

For those unaware of who Bob Ross is, someone should bust in and force you to take him in for a while. The soothing voice and teachable lessons tried to get people to embrace their creativity on the canvas. His original series ran from 1983 to 1994, cut short by his death in 1995 due to cancer.

If Paint manages to get more people on board the Bob Ross train, it is already a success. Given Wilson's return to some spotlight in recent years and the memories of his older comedies, hopes are high that the film is an all around snippet of quality. It is set to hit theaters on April 28, 2023.