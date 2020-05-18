'Scream' Relaunch: David Arquette Returns as Dewey Riley

It's been announced that the recently greenlit Scream relaunch will see David Arquette return as Dewey Riley. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has signed on to appear in the new film. This makes him the first of the original cast members from the franchise to officially confirm involvement with the project.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," said Arquette. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven's legacy." Arquette has portrayed Dewy in every Scream film since the original was released in 1996. Earlier , rumors began to swirl that Neve Campbell might return for the fifth Scream film, but she does not yet appear to have officially signed on. "They've come to me and we're having conversations," Campbell said, per Bloody Disgusting.

"It's a little hard at the moment because of COVID to know when that'll happen and hopefully we can see eye to eye on all the elements that have to come into place for it to happen," she added. "I originally had been really apprehensive about doing another Scream without Wes [Craven] because he was such a genius and he is the reason they are what they are but the directors have come to me with such a great appreciation for Wes's work and they really want to honor it and that meant a lot to me. Hopefully, we'll be able to do it."

It was first reported back in November that Spyglass Media Group had acquired the rights for a new Scream film. Then, in March, it was announced that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence — a filmmaking group — would be helming the project. Most recently they directed the brilliant 2019 cult hit Ready or Not. This will make it the first Scream film to not be directed by franchise creator, and horror master, Wes Craven. Sadly, Craven passed away in 2015.

"It's impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven's work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers," said Radio Silence in a statement. "Kevin Williamson's incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we're insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy's amazing script does that legacy justice and we're so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life."