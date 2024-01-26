'Scrambled': Leah McKendrick's Nellie Talks Freezing Eggs at Baby Shower (Exclusive Clip)





Scrambled is a new film that stars Leah McKendrick and is based on her fertility journey. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the film, and it shows McKendrick's character, Nellie, revealing at a friend's baby shower that she's freezing her eggs. Nellie admits that kids are not in her cards right now but wants the option if she decides to have a child later. Nellie's friends tell her that she could meet the right guy and have a baby "the real way." Nellie tells them that she recently sent an NSFW photo to a guy who ghosted her six months ago and hasn't received a response.

The official synopsis of Scrambled states: "Quintessential eternal bridesmaid Nellie Robinson (McKendrick) constantly finds herself between weddings, baby showers, and bad dates. When she begins to feel like the clock is ticking and is faced with bleak romantic prospects, Nellie decides to freeze her eggs — setting her on an empowering journey to a brave new world where she ultimately discovers "the one" she's looking for might be herself."

McKendrick stars in Scrambled along with Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino, Adam Rodriguez, Laura Cerón, and Clancy Brown. McKendrick wrote and directed the flim, and the producers are Gillian Bohrer, Jonathan Levine, Brett Haley and Amanda Mortimer.

McKendrick is known for her role in the 2017 film M.F.A. which also stars Francesa Eastwood and Clifton Collins Jr. She wrote and produced the flim which earned an 80 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. McKendrick also started in the 2016 film Bad Moms with Mila Kunis, Kristin Bell and Kathryn Hahn.

In a 2017 interview with Lena Lamoray, McKendrick talked about the challenges of writing and starring in a film. "It can be hard because you're wearing a lot of hats. Sometimes you do a lot of rewriting on set and you can't always just focus on the world of your character," she said. "That can be tough, but more than anything I think it's just an advantage, as an actor, to know your character because you've spent so much time with your character while writing it. I always recommend to all actors that they should be writing and they should write their own material. I think it's really empowering, challenging, and rewarding."

Scrambled will be released in theatres on Feb. 2. The film will then be released on digital and on-demand at a later date.