‘Saving Private Ryan’ Coming Back to Theaters to Commemorate Anniversary of D-Day

Saving Private Ryan is returning to theaters in June to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, with the movie hitting screens on June 2 and June 5.

Forbes shares that Fathom Events will bring the 1998 war epic to 600 screens nationwide, where it will play at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m on the two scheduled days.

Saving Private Ryan has become known as a classic WWII film and is best known for its opening sequence which features 27 minutes depicting D-Day, in which the Allied Forces invaded Normandy in the largest seaborne invasion in history.

The film garnered director Steven Spielberg an Oscar for Best Director and also won the Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and Best Film Editing. The movie stars Matt Damon as the titular private along with Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Ted Sizemore, Jeremy Davies and Giovanni Ribisi.

The movie was the highest grossing film of 1998, earning $481 million globally. Saving Private Ryan followed Captain John Miller (Hanks) as he and his men ventured into Nazi-occupied France to retrieve Private James Ryan, whose three brothers had all been killed in combat.

Saving Private Ryan was recently brought back into popular consciousness with the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, as the film features a subtle callout to Spielberg’s classic in its final scene.

Warning — Endgame spoilers ahead!

The last scene of Endgame finds Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) heading back in time to replace the Infinity Stones, only to decide to stay in the past to live out his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). In the present, he returns as an old man, and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) notices a wedding band on his friend’s hand.

He asks Rogers if he wants to tell him about her, to which Rogers replies, “No, I don’t think so.”

The scene echoes a conversation in Saving Private Ryan between Miller and Ryan about their lives at home, with Miller telling Ryan he pictures his wife pruning their rose bushes when he thinks of home.

Ryan asks Miller to tell him about his wife and the rose bushes, with Miller replying, “No, that one I save just for me.”

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures