‘Bird Box’ Smashes Netflix Movie Viewing Record in Just 7 Days

Netflix has revealed that Bird Box, the streaming service’s new thriller film starring Sandra Bullock, smashed its movie viewing record in just seven days.

The film debuted on Friday, Dec. 21, and as of Friday, Dec. 28, it has been streamed an approximate 45,037,125.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix made the announcement on Friday just before noon, so that number has more than likely increased by now.

Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018

Bird Box is a thriller/horror film that mostly takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting. In it, Bullock plays Malorie, a mother who is trying to get her children to safety while on the run from invisible creatures.

The travelers are forced to navigate their way through the woods and raging river rapids while blindfolded, however, due to the nature of the creatures they are running from. While their presence is not seen by the naked eye, once someone gazes in the direction of the beasts that person is compelled to kill themselves in a truly gruesome way.

I like to think that after the cameras stopped rolling, Sarah Paulson and Sandra Bullock made their own Bitmojis. pic.twitter.com/aeGy2sIQJX — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 27, 2018

In addition to Bullock, the film also stars Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, BD Wong, Sarah Paulson, Colson Baker and John Malkovich.

Bullock recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and shared some details about filming Bird Box, joking that one of the things she liked most was yelling at the children because it’s something she doesn’t do in her personal life with her own children, 6-year-old Laila and 8-year-old Louis.

“You never let yourself get to that place unless you’re really scared,” the actress said with a laugh. “If your child runs out into the street, you don’t go, ‘Get back here.’ You go, ‘What the f— are you doing? Get over here!’”

“But you don’t get to that place because there’s usually people watching … So you’ve got to be those things that you aren’t allowed to be when you’re really, really scared,” Bullock went on to say.

“Alright, we saw a different side of Sandy,” DeGeneres joked back, suggesting that the role was a real departure for the Oscar-winning star.

Bird Box is now streaming on Netlfix.