Sam Claflin Mourns His Late ‘Hunger Games’ Co-Star

Sam Claflin is remembering his late Hunger Games co-star.

The actor starred as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and both parts of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While doing an interview with Hits Radio UK, Claflin was shown a video taken from the set of Catching Fire of Lynn Cohen, who portrayed District 4 tribute Mags Flanagan, praising Claflin and calling him “such a bow wow.” Claflin couldn’t help but get emotional over seeing Cohen, who passed away in 2020 at 86.

“You know that’s really… She’s passed away now, and honestly, I loved her with all my heart.” The video of Cohen also showed Claflin carrying her around set and her infectious laughter. “You can hear her laughing,” the actor said.

“We used to be sprinting through the jungles of Hawaii, and I would really be, like, intensely sprinting, carrying her. And she would just be laughing in my ear, going, “Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha,” Claflin recalled. “And Francis had to pull her aside and say, ‘Look, Lynn, the thing is, Mags is a mute. She doesn’t speak. She makes no sound.’ She was like, ‘I’m trying, I’m trying. It’s just so much fun.’ I’d carry that woman anywhere. Honestly, she was such a sweet lady and such a joy to be around. So yeah, rest in peace, my love.”

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

In The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Mags volunteered for the Quarter Quell in place of Annie, Finnick’s girlfriend. In the book and film, Finnick was close with Mags, hence carrying her on his back and nearly risking his life when she went into the mist to sacrifice herself. The character was brought back for the prequel book Sunrise on the Reaping, which saw Mags as Haymitch’s mentor for the second Quarter Quell. Mags won the 11th Hunger Games.

Along with The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which released in 2013, Cohen can also be seen in Law & Order, Sex and the City, Days of Our Lives, Damages, Sex and the City 2, The Affair, Chicago Med, After Class, and The Vigil. Cohen’s final role was in the CBS family dramedy God Friended Me in 2020. The show was canceled after two seasons, just two months after her death.