Saints Coach Sean Payton Spotted on Set for 'Home Team' Cameo With Kevin James

Sean Payton will be appearing on the big screen very soon. TMZ obtained photos of the New Orleans Saints head coach on the set of the "Bountygate" movie Home Team which stars Kevin James. Payton has a cameo in the film while James is playing Payton as the film is about the head coach receiving a one-year suspension from the NFL in 2012 for "Bountygate", which was when the Saints players were getting cash payouts from 2009 to 2011 for targeting and injuring opposing players.

Home Team will be released on Netflix and will star Taylor Lautner, Tait Blum, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez and Jared Sandler. It will focus on Payton's experience during his suspension from the NFL and coaching his son's amateur youth football team. No release date has been announced.

Payton was suspended in March 2012 and missed the entire 2012 season. The Saints were three years removed from winning the Super Bowl at the time and finished the 2012 season with a 7-9 record under interim head coaches Joe Vitt and Aaron Kromer. The NFL also banned defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, and the team was fined $500,000.

"We recognize our fans' concerns and we regret the uncertainty this episode has created for them. We are humbled by the support our organization has received from our fans today in the wake of this announcement, and we ask them to continue to stand with us, as they have done in the past, when both our team and our city have overcome greater adversities," the Saints said in a statement responding to the penalties.

The Saints were able to bounce back in 2013 by finishing 11-5 and reaching the divisional round of the playoffs. Recently, Payton led the Saints to a 12-4 record in 2020 and the NFC South championship for the fourth consecutive year. He now has the challenge of coaching a Saints team without legendary quarterback Drew Brees who retired earlier this year. The new starting quarterback will be Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston.