SAG Awards: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, or the SAG Awards, are set to kick off on TBS and TNT on Sunday, Jan. 19. The awards show will see all of your favorite stars from the biggest films and TV shows this year, such as Bombshell, The Irishman, The Crown, and Fosse/Verdon. But, how can you tune in to see how all of the star-studded action pans out? There are a few ways that you can check it out.

The SAG awards will air on both TBS and TNT on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. In case you can’t watch the show on TV, you can always check out either TBS or TNT’s respective website and app in order to watch the ceremony. (You will need your cable provider’s log-in information to go this route.) You can also check out streaming services such as Youtube TV, Sling, Hulu+ Live TV in order to watch it. Many of those services also offer free trials to new users.

This year’s ceremony will not only honor the talent in some of the hottest movies and TV shows from this year, but the SAG-AFTRA organization will also honor Robert De Niro with the 2019 SAG Life Achievement Award, as they revealed back in November. Leonardo DiCaprio is set to present him with the honor.

According to SAG’s official website, the Life Achievement Award is given out to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.” Gabrielle Carteris, Beverly Hills 90210 alum and the current President of the SAG-AFTRA organization, spoke out about honoring De Niro at this year’s ceremony.

“Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion,” Carteris said. “It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro.”

De Niro also spoke out about receiving the honor, and he kept his message short and sweet.

“I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA,” he said.

Even if De Niro walks away empty-handed for his SAG-nominated performance in The Irishman (he is nominated alongside the rest of the film’s cast), he will at least walk away with one very impressive honor.

