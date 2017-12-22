Ryan Reynolds Reportedly in Talks for 'Jumanji 3' Role

✖

Ryan Reynolds may be involved with another popular franchise. The actor has been linked to the Jumanji series as reports suggest he is in talks about being a part of the upcoming Jumanji film in some capacity. This would continue his budding friendship with the film’s biggest star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as Kevin Hart. Reynolds and Johnson worked together for Netflix’s upcoming blockbuster, Red Notice, set to release this year.

A rumor by Daniel Richtman on Patreon suggests that Reynolds is looking at doing a cameo for the upcoming Jumanji film. This would follow suit with another cameo he did in the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw movie in 2019. That same film also saw Hart pop in to make an appearance. If the rumors are true, this would once again reunite the three Hollywood stars. Reynolds and Johnson have taken their friendship over to social media, where they engaged in a back-and-forth in August in regards to Johnson’s upcoming superhero movie, Black Adam, where Reynolds tweeted that “I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do.”

While the report of Reynold’s involvement in the next Jumanji movie is a welcomed sight for fans of the series, it also is one of the few things to suggest that a third movie is in the works. Following Jumanji: The Next Level, the second movie in the revival series, Sony hasn’t made any official announcements about a third installment. With the way things ended in the second one, though, the showrunners won’t have any difficulty putting together content for another go-around, though. As director Jake Kasdan explained in an interview with Collider, any plans of a third movie were hit with delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There, he told the outlet that everyone involved in the movie entered conversations about the next project. He added that if they move forward with another film in the blockbuster series, the script would “have to be exciting on its own two feet in a way that’s comparable to what the first two were” for the director.

Based on the 1995 film starring Robin Williams, the franchise reimagined the original’s concept and adjusted it with a modern twist in the 2017 movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle that was followed up with a sequel two years later. Along with Johnson and Hart, the movies also have familiar faces in Jack Black and Karen Gillan.