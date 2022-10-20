'Rust' Movie Gets Huge Shakeup Before Production Is Set to Resume

Production on the movie Rust is set to resume, one year after a fatal on-set shooting, but the film is getting a huge shakeup before cameras begin rolling again. According to Deadline, production will not resume in New Mexico, the location of the tragic incident. Instead, producers are reportedly planning to scout for new locations in California, likely near both Palm Springs and the Nevada border. An insider close to the situation explained, "It's emotionally difficult for the crew and the cast to return to the same place."

Previously, Melina Spadone — the attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC — told Deadline in a statement: "The production of Rust will not return to New Mexico. The production is considering other locations, including in California, but no decisions have been made." The film is set to resume production in January, with director Joel Souza still at the helm. The outlet also was first to report that Rust Movie Productions LLC and Alec Baldwin — who is a producer and stars in the film — reached a settlement with the estate of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and, as part of the agreement, her husband Matthew Hutchins will serve as an executive producer on Rust.

Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust on Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Souza was also injured during the incident. During an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin claimed that he "didn't pull the trigger" on the gun, stating that he has no idea why or how it fired a live round. This claim has been backed up by the film's Assistant Director, David Halls. In a previous statement to Good Morning America, Halls's attorney Lisa Torraco said, "Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. His finger was never in the trigger guard."

Following the announcement that Matthew Hutchins and the producers has reached a settlement, and that production on the film would resume, Souza issued a statement. "Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative, and a source of incredible positive energy," he said. "I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work."

The filmmaker continued, "In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family. Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."