‘Rust’ Armorer Breaks Her Silence Following Fatal Accidental Shooting on Set

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez has spoken out for the first time since an accidental shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin-starring Western film that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Ina statement released by her attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence and first reported by MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian on Thursday night, Gutierrez extended her “deepest and most sincere condolences” to Hutchins’ loved ones, adding that Gutierrez “is devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired.”

The statement went on to “address some untruths that have been told to the media, which have falsely portrayed her and slandered her.” According to the armorer’s attorneys, “safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set,” and the New Mexico set “would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced.” Gutierrez, according to her attorneys, “has no idea where the live rounds came from.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Statement from Hannah Gutierrez Reid- Armorer on the Rust set. pic.twitter.com/S0CH5mVQgG — yasminvossoughian (@yasminv) October 29, 2021

Gutierrez’s statement came after an affidavit released earlier this week revealed she told investigators that “no live ammo is ever kept on set” and she checked the “dummies” and confirmed they weren’t “hot” rounds last Thursday. A previous affidavit revealed that the shooting took place during a break in filming as Baldwin was rehearsing his quick draw. The actor was handed the 1880s-set long Colt .45 revolver by the First Assistant Director, who announced it was a “cold gun.” However, when Baldwin pulled the trigger, the firearm discharged a “live round,” killing Hutchins, a 42-year-old mother of one, and injuring director Joel Souza, who was treated for his injuries at a hospital.

Gutierrez’s attorneys noted that the armorer “never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds” with the firearms in question, “nor would she permit that.” The statement said Gutierrez took proper safety precautions, as the guns “were locked up every night and at lunch and there’s no way a single one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members.” It added, “Hannah still, to this day, has never had an accidental discharge.”

“Hannah was hired on two positions on this film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer,” Bowles and Gorence continued. “She fought for training, days to maintain weapons and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department.”

The statement concluded by stating that Gutierrez and her legal team “will address more of these rumors and the whole incident in an upcoming press conference next week.” At this time, no charges have been filed in connection to the shooting. Authorities have said that “all options are on the table” and “no one has been ruled out.”