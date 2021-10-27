‘Rust’ Shooting: Investigators Say It’s ‘Too Early’ to Determine If Arrests Will Be Made

As details continue to unravel about the tragic accidental shooting that claimed the life of one on the set of , investigators are speaking out. Authorities in New Mexico, where the movie is being shot on location, said on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that they had recovered a bullet. The bullet is reportedly believed to have been fired from the gun used by actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting that killed cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, per CBS News. The gun used was thought to be a prop gun but contained live rounds.

Director, Joel Souza, was also wounded. Baldwin has been cooperating with authorities since the incident. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said a lead projectile was recovered from Souza’s shoulder. So far, investigators have collected an estimated 600 pieces of evidence. Among the evidence is the gun Baldwin reportedly fired. There were also “possible additional live rounds on set.” All items recovered as evidence have been sent to the FBI for analysis, per Mendoza.

Mendoza also said that about 500 rounds of ammunition from the set were discovered. The gun is said to be a revolver. The entire incident has come under fire by investigators, other actors on set, and safety experts. “I think there was some complacency on this set, and I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly by the state of New Mexico, but I’ll leave that up to the industry and the state as to what those need to be,” Mendoza said.

Despite there being footage of scenes that occurred just before the shooting, Mendoza said there is no footage of the actual shooting. Mary Carmack-Altwies, the District Attorney, said it is too early to press charges in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing. CNN reports that Carmack-Altwies was shocked about the incident. “I got a text message actually from someone at my office, and I didn’t believe it. I was completely astonished and then I think I got about 40 more text messages confirming that from people at my office.”

She also says that she couldn’t believe the appearance of lack of safety protocol, “The entire situation has shocked me,” she added. “I was under the assumption, probably with most other people in this country, that movie sets were much safer and more protected than I think that at least this movie was.”