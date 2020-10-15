✖

In a year when almost every single blockbuster has been delayed, Ruby Rose is giving a jolt to the action genre with her new film, The Doorman. The 90-minute flick, which Ryuhei Kitamura directed, focuses on a former Marine (Rose) who tries to settle into a simple job as a doorman. However, her simple life is interrupted when a crime boss (Jean Reno) carries out a heist on her building. Rose's character then has to step up to defend the people inside.

The Doorman's release obviously comes during a tumultuous time in the world. Rose, an Australian who now calls the U.S. home, has watched the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hit both countries she's called home. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the 34-year-old actress opened up about how she's coping with the times. Her family back home is having to follow strict restrictions to help keep the country's COVID-19 cases as low as possible. Here in the U.S., rules are much more lax, which, in turn, has led to higher case counts. That fact means many people are still choosing not to go out at all. While this drastically changes everyone's lives, Rose has seen it as an opportunity to reconnect with those closest to her.

"It's interesting. One of the things that has been the silver lining in what is obviously a very sad and scary time — and this whole year has been just a nightmare really — but one of the things that I've really enjoyed is that I am reconnecting and connecting more with my friends back home and my friends here. And calling my mom more and remembering what really matters and what makes me happy and making sure and checking in on other people to see that they're OK because there are ups and downs and ebbs and flows and people are losing their mind. And then they are having a good day and then having a bad day."

Rose's personal life isn't the only thing that's different. Her profession has also seen a shakeup. The entire entertainment industry is dealing with wild changes. The most glaring dissimilarity is the fact that the number of open movie theaters is dwindling. Some have gone out of business, some are on hiatus and some are just barely scraping by. Rose, who also appeared in blockbusters like John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, feels for these theaters and hopes they are able to reopen when it's safe.

"I don't want us to go back into theaters too early and risk having another spike where everything has to shut down again. I think safety first, definitely, but it breaks my heart knowing how many cinemas and theaters are going to shut down permanently," Rose said. "I love the cinema experience. And there are certain films that they need to be watched on a big screen, in the cinema with popcorn, with friends and with that kind of sound and they deserve that."

She continued, "How hard it is to even get a film made and then to be able to show it and have people watch it in its full glory, I don't want those days to be over. I know that some theaters and cinemas are trying to stay afloat no matter what, and they're going to try and open, but I think it is good right now with everyone at home and running out of things to do and wanting to also have days where they're not putting so much pressure on themselves to achieve things that they can just watch some TV, watch a film."

One of those at-home viewing options is The Doorman, which is now available on VOD platforms. It's a high-octane release fit for action fans, who have seen key genre releases like F9, No Time to Die and Black Widow delayed. Even though they won't get the cinematic experience, they can enjoy safely in their own homes, which Rose has no issue with.

"I think Doorman, it's exciting to me that will be in people's homes during a time where I've already finished Netflix. I've already finished Hulu. I've watched every classic movie that I've loved 20 times over and people need new content just to take them out of the day and to have some fun," she said. "So for me, I'm just glad people get to watch this. I'm not super disappointed that it's not in a theater or a cinema because that will happen when we're ready, when we're in a better place, I think."

As for Rose's character in The Doorman, Ali, she's far more than just a militarized badass. Rose was drawn to play Ali due to her internal struggles, which include living with PTSD. Grappling with internal pressures as she takes on external threats adds some meat to an action character, and Rose loved the opportunity.

"You get to see all these different sides. The traumatic side, the dealing PTSD, the trying to find her strength to find herself," she said. "It's different to what I've done before. So like when I'm looking at a script and if it is going to be an action film and thriller, I want to make sure that the character I'm playing isn't someone like I've already played before and she's different for many reasons. And that I really enjoyed."