Every ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ Movie, Ranked

Creed II opened in theaters just before Thanksgiving, debuting a new entry into the long legacy of Rocky films.

Ever since the first Rocky film came out in 1976, the franchise has been a beloved film series.

In 2015, Creed came out, ushering in a new chapter into the Rocky story, one where the student has not become the teacher.

Below, we have put together a ranking of the Rocky/Creed films — using Rotten Tomatoes scores — in order from worst to best.

Rocky V

Released: 1990

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus: “Rocky V’s attempts to recapture the original’s working-class grit are as transparently phony as each of the thuddingly obvious plot developments in a misguided installment that sent the franchise flailing into longterm limbo.”

Rocky V is generally considered by critics and fans alike as the weakest entry into the Rocky Franchise. Most cite the film somewhat straying from the franchises formula for its lukewarm reception and disappointing box office numbers.

Rocky IV

Released: 1985

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus: “Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise.”

Rocky IV’s reception is somewhat controversial, as critics were disparaging of it, but fans have always found it to be one of the better films in the franchise.

While it has the second-lowest critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it actually has the fourth-highest fan score (73 percent), behind Rocky II and the Creed films.

The reason for this is likely due to how well the film handles the death of Apollo Creed and sets up Rocky to get justice in the ring for his fallen friend. Fans deeply appreciate Rocky’s fight with Ivan Drago because its about something bigger than himself.

Rocky III

Released: 1982

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus: “It’s noticeably subject to the law of diminishing returns, but Rocky III still has enough brawny spectacle to stand in the ring with the franchise’s better entries.”

Rocky III is a fun movie. It’s also one of the most heartfelt films in the series, as it sees Rocky have to deal with the loss of his trainer, Mickey. Rocky’s former rival Apollo Creed then steps in to be his new trainer, which positions Rocky IV for it’s profound gut punch.

However, the sheer entertainment quality of ’80s icon Mr. T is the most enjoyable aspect of the film, making it one of the most rewatch-able of the entire franchise.

Rocky II

Released: 1979

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus: “Rocky II is a movie that dares you to root again for the ultimate underdog — and succeeds due to an infectiously powerful climax.”

Rocky II was certainly a gamble, after how successful the first film was, but it expands on the story of the dark horse boxer who becomes even more of an long shot following his fight with Apollo Creed.

The film brilliantly — and painfully — shows what life is like when reality sets in after the lights go down, leading to a an ending that fans had been waiting three years to see.

Rocky Balboa

Released: 2006

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus: “Implausible but entertaining and poignant, Rocky Balboa finds the champ in fighting form for the first time in years.”

Bring the iconic character 16 years after Rocky V, Rocky Balboa saw the champ return to fight one last time, taking on a much younger competitor.

While the film’s message on not losing the passion and fire inside of you is noble, its the relationship between the boxer and his son, Robert “Rocky” Balboa, Jr. (Milo Ventimiglia), that offers the most worthwhile substance.

Creed II

Released: 2018

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus: “Creed II’s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch.”

Being that Creed II just came out, we will avoid any spoilers, but suffice to say that it is a worthy sequel to its predecessor and an admirable part of the Rocky film legacy.

Rocky

Released: 1976

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus: “This story of a down-on-his-luck boxer is thoroughly predictable, but Sylvester Stallone’s script and stunning performance in the title role brush aside complaints.”

The film that started it all, 1976’s Rocky, is a classic in every sense of the word, right down to the fact that it began a movie franchise that has been built upon beautifully.

With an ending that was both surprising and filled with bittersweet realism, as well as numerous iconic cinematic moments, there are few competitors what can match up to its perfection.

Creed

Released: 2015

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus: “Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer’s saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors’ roots.”

The one film that gives Rocky a run for its money is the spinoff Creed, while follows Adonis Creed — the son of Apollo Creed — as Rocky trains him to fight.

With Michael B. Jordan in the lead role and Ryan Coogler behind the camera, Creed is not just one of the best films of the Rocky franchise, it is one of the greatest sports dramas of all-time.