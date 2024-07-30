Rob Lowe Confirms a Sequel to One of His Most Famous Films Is in the Works

Rob Lowe is gearing up for a new sequel of one of his most famous films. The actor, who has been making headlines as of late following the release of the Brat Pack documentary Brats, revealed to ET that a sequel to the 1985 coming-of-age dramedy St. Elmo's Fire is in early stages of development. "We've met with the studio, and I have been talking about doing it for about four months," Lowe shared. The Brats documentary has "only added to the excitement around it."

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor stressed that the film is in "very, very, very, very early stages, so we will see." Also starring Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Mare Winningham, Andrew McCarthy, Martin Balsam, and Andie MacDowell, St. Elmo's Fire centered on a clique of recent graduates from Georgetown University and their adjustment to post-university life and adulthood. It's considered a box office success, making $37.8 million on a $10 million budget. Joel Schumacher directed the film and served as co-writer alongside Carl Kulander.

(Photo: Actors Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy and Judd Nelson on set of the Columbia Pictures movie "St. Elmo's Fire" in 1985. - Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

St. Elmo's Fire was one of Lowe's first film roles, coming off of The Outsiders, Class, The Hotel New Hampshire, and Oxford Blues, but still remains a favorite among many fans today. Of course, since the potential sequel is still in very early stages, there aren't any details surrounding it. Whether it will be a direct sequel to the original film or a remake of some kind is hard to predict, but if it happens, the wait and storyline will definitely be worth it.

Just because the film is in early stages of development is not a guarantee it will actually happen. However, there are a lot of remakes and sequels happening these days, and St. Elmo's Fire is definitely one of the more popular films of the '80s. Plus, with Rob Lowe already attached to it, it's makes it even better. Lowe is pretty busy with other roles, though, including the second season of Unstable, the long-awaited fifth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star, the second season of The Floor, and much more, but it does always seem like he's working on something so it wouldn't be hard for him.

Depending on how things go, more news could be announced in the coming months. You never know what could happen. In the meantime, St. Elmo's Fire is streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, as well as for free on Tubi.