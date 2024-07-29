Ridiculous 'Divorce in the Black' Funeral Scene Has Movie Fans Mocking Tyler Perry

If you ask any critic of Tyler Perry's work, most of them may tell you what he puts on the big and small screen is unbelievable, literally and figuratively. His latest dramatic thriller, Divorce In the Black, is no different. The film has been widely criticized and even received a score of 0 on Rotten Tomatoes.

In probably the craziest scene discussed online from the film or any of Perry's, the film opens with a church funeral scene involving a judgemental pastor giving a eulogy, an angry grieving mother, a chaotic congregation, and a corpse being taken out of the casket, through the church, and placed on a pickup truck.

"Literally 5 minutes into Tyler Perry movie Divorce In The Black seeing them folks take the body out the coffin at a funeral in church… like who on earth thinks of that… every time I try to give Tyler Perry another chance… he Tyler Perry's it every time," one X user wrote.

Another X user commented: "Yall, I'm trying my best not to spoil this for anybody but I would've out of that church when they did that. I've witnessed some crazy things at funerals in my lifetime but NEVER HAVE I EVER seen this."

While Perry gets a lot of inspiration from real-life experiences, he says the scene is imaginary; however, it's not far-fetched. "I've been going to Baptist churches for a long time. I've seen some things that make this look like a walk in the park … I have seen some arguments at funerals," he told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Reflecting on his aunt's funeral years ago, he recalls a woman who was not on the program who insisted on speaking about his aunt. Per Perry, the woman said of his deceased aunt: "She was a chubby lady with all her chubby children."

Perry was mortified. "I am dying inside," he said, adding, "while some of the family was crying and trying to get her off the stage. I've seen some stuff."

Divorce In the Black stars Meagan Good as a soon-to-be divorcee, Ava, who has been tormented for years by an angry husband, Dallas. After he ends their marriage, she seeks solace at home and reconnects with an old love. Upon her return, she has to figt off a spiraling Dallas who refuses to leave her or her family alone.