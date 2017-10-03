Regal Theaters Hosting Throwback Horror Screenings All October

The month of October inspires most movie fans to turn to the world of horror, checking out the best movies the genre has to offer. The in-home horror movie experience can be entertaining, but nothing compares to seeing horror classics on the big screen.

Throughout the month of October, participating Regal Theaters will be screening a variety of horror movies, from Jaws to The Shining to The Dead Zone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out a schedule of the films screening this month below:

October 9

The Dead Zone

Pet Sematary

October 10

The Monster Squad

October 16

King Kong (1933)

Them!

October 17

A Nightmare on Elm Street

October 23

Cat People

Videodrome

October 24

Jaws

October 30

The Shining

October 31

The Shining

What makes the deal even sweeter is that admission to each film is only $5, with double features being $10.

You can head to Regal’s site to see a list of participating theaters.

For those who prefer enjoying films in a more intimate surrounding, perhaps gathering some of your close friends to enjoy an evening on a couch to celebrate the holiday is more up your alley.

Luckily, those who would rather avoid crowds can check out our list of some of the best new horror additions to Netflix for the month of October.

Anyone with cable and hates spending time staring at the Netflix menu trying to decide which film to dive into can also check out some of the films AMC will be airing during its annual FearFest event.

In case your household has younger residents, there’s also Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween, which features both family-friendly films and toned down edits of more adult fare.