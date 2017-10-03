Regal Theaters Hosting Throwback Horror Screenings All October

The month of October inspires most movie fans to turn to the world of horror, checking out the best movies the genre has to offer. The in-home horror movie experience can be entertaining, but nothing compares to seeing horror classics on the big screen.
Throughout the month of October, participating Regal Theaters will be screening a variety of horror movies, from Jaws to The Shining to The Dead Zone.
Check out a schedule of the films screening this month below:
October 9
- The Dead Zone
- Pet Sematary
October 10
- The Monster Squad
October 16
- King Kong (1933)
- Them!
October 17
October 23
- Cat People
- Videodrome
October 24
- Jaws
October 30
- The Shining
October 31
- The Shining
What makes the deal even sweeter is that admission to each film is only $5, with double features being $10.
You can head to Regal’s site to see a list of participating theaters.
For those who prefer enjoying films in a more intimate surrounding, perhaps gathering some of your close friends to enjoy an evening on a couch to celebrate the holiday is more up your alley.
Luckily, those who would rather avoid crowds can check out our list of some of the best new horror additions to Netflix for the month of October.
Anyone with cable and hates spending time staring at the Netflix menu trying to decide which film to dive into can also check out some of the films AMC will be airing during its annual FearFest event.
In case your household has younger residents, there’s also Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween, which features both family-friendly films and toned down edits of more adult fare.