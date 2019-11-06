Reese Witherspoon Reveals What She Took From ‘Legally Blonde’ Set

Reese Witherspoon’s beloved character as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde has a passion for fashion and apparently so does Witherspoon, who recently revealed she kept her entire wardrobe from Legally Blonde 2, which included 77 pairs of gorgeous shoes! During an interview on The Graham Norton Show, Witherspoon was approached with more of a statement that addressed how she walked away from the set with a lot more than most do.

“Oh, well I got all my wardrobe. All of it,” she said before being asked, “How many pairs of Jimmy Choos?”

“Like, 77,” she responded with a smile on her face as she looked into the audience.

But, it’s not like she just walked away with all the gorgeous outfits by accident, she planned it that way because she added to her answer saying, “I had it written into my contract.”

The funny part is, she hasn’t even worn them since! Instead, she locked her shoes up in storage. She did say how she took them out and tried them all on in honor of the 15th anniversary of the popular film.

“I’ve never touched them, and then on the 15 anniversary I took them all out of storage and tried them all on — some of them fit, some of them didn’t,” she admitted. “And yea, it was really cool, I showed them all to my daughter, and it was really cool.”

Witherspoon shared the stage with co-star of her new hit series The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston. The former Friends star was also asked if she took any “friends” away when she left the hit series, and she responded with, “I took all five of them!” That wasn’t the only thing she took. The We’re The Millers star confessed to taking the neon coffee sign that was close to the entrance of the popular coffee shop the characters would often meet up in, Central Perk. Of course she didn’t just walk away with it, she did ask permission considering how large of a set piece that was.

The two leading ladies have been busy promoting their new Apple TV+ series where they got a chance to learn about what it’s like being a news personality.

“It’s a very quite, still…the halls are slowly starting to buzz and then this engine that starts to just go, go, go, go,” Aniston said during an appearance she and Witherspoon had on Good Morning America. “And I don’t know anything actually gets happening at 7:00 when you go…it just has to! Lots of respect to y’all [GMA morning anchors].”

“We call it controlled chaos,” Robin Roberts responded. “It’s chaotic but we have it under control. We just shoot out of a cannon.”