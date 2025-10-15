Record-Breaking Netflix Film Returns to Theaters

Things are looking “Golden” for the girls of Huntr/x.

Netflix’s most successful movie ever, the animated fantasy musical KPop Demon Hunters, is returning to theaters from October 31 to November 2.

It’s a significant jump for Netflix, as the big three theater chains (AMC, Regal, and Cinemark) are usually reluctant to show films from Netflix after their release date. But KPop Demon Hunters isn’t showing any signs of slowing down in popularity.

The movie became Netflix’s most-watched film ever in August, with 236 million views since it released on June 20. For those unaware, the plot revolves around a K-pop girl group who serve as singers by day and vigilante fighters of supernatural forces by night. As of this past weekend, it’s still in Netflix’s top three most watched movies.

It already hit theaters once in August, where it surprisingly topped the box office despite having been on streaming for a month already. Part of that is thanks to the original songs in the film, three of which—”Your Idol,” “Soda Pop,” and the seemingly-inescapable #1 hit “Golden”—have been chart mainstays since the release. Notably, AMC Theatres didn’t schedule any showings of KPop Demon Hunters the first go-round, but it will this time.

The version of KPop Demon Hunters streaming in theaters this month is the sing-along version, and the streamer wrote in a press release that fans are encouraged to show up to theatrical showings in costume. It will hit theaters on Halloween.