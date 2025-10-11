A new Netflix thriller has taken over the Netflix chart, even passing the sensation that is Kpop Demon Hunters.

Plus, a sci-fi YA adventure from the 2010s surprisingly resurfaces to round out the top 3.

There are two newer Netflix Originals, alongside two theatrical releases from earlier in 2025.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Oct. 11, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

3. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

2. The Maze Runner

Official Synopsis: “In a postapocalyptic future, a group of teenage boys are trapped in a mysterious community where they must solve a giant maze in order to survive.”

1. The Woman in Cabin 10

Official Synopsis: “While on board a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night, only to be told that it didn’t happen, as all passengers and crew are accounted for. Despite no one believing her, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.”