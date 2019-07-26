Quentin Tarantino Reveals If He Still Plans to Retire After His Next Movie

✖

Quentin Tarantino is still fairly confident in his plans to retire after the release of his next film. The Academy Award winner reveals he hasn't made any decisions to deviate from his well-reported plans to bow out after completing his tenth feature film in his Friday night visit on Real Time with Bill Maher. Maher asked the Once Upon a Time in Hollwood director why he would think to quit while he's at “the top of your game,” and Tarantino quickly responded, “That’s why I want to quit.”

“I know film history, and from here on in, directors do not get better. I still have another one to go. I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that," Tarantino continued. "At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, not as many as other people, that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have. Every single solitary thing I have.”

“Don Siegel, if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones," he said, highlighting the movie knowledge he mentioned earlier. As for what the final film will be, Tarantino isn't giving any hints. He mentioned that he briefly considered doing a Reservoir Dogs reboot –– something that surely would've been a hit among his diehard fanbase –– but he decided against it. “That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing,” Tarantino said. “I won’t do it, internet. But I considered it."

As of lately, Tarantino has been spending his time living in Tel Aviv, Israel, with his wife and 15-month-old son. While he "wouldn’t make a movie about the political climate,” Tarantino told Maher that he might be interested in capturing the "revenge capital of the world" on film in his final movie. “Having said that, if you actually shoot a movie in Jerusalem, there’s no place you can put the camera that you’re not capturing something fantastic,” Tarantino said. “You have a rooftop restaurant scene, you just see this sea of domes, magnificent architecture, just going on for miles and miles and miles.”