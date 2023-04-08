Demián Bichir and Christian Slater Weigh in on Quentin Tarantino's Rumored Retirement: 'It's a Horrifying Thought' (Exclusive)

Demián Bichir and Christian Slater have both collaborated with Quentin Tarantino in the past, and now both actors have weighed in on the filmmaker's rumored retirement. Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com during the junket for their new Netflix movie Chupa, the two stars offered their thoughts in the rumors that Tarantino's next movie might be his last. "I mean, I think it's a horrifying thought that that would be his last movie," offered Slater.

Bichir said, "We have to convince him to change his mind." Slater replied, "I know," prompting Bichir to say, "That cannot be the end." Slater agreed and Bichir added, "We have to talk him to his senses." Slater then concluded by saying, "He's always been a wild and crazy guy. But that would just be... why rob us of the... he's just so brilliant and so amazing and to put it all, no, that would be just wrong. It would be terrible." Notably, Slater started in 1993's True Romance, a crime film that was written by Tarantino and directed by the late Tony Scott. Bichir worked with Tarantino on The Hateful Eight (2015), playing Señor Bob who turned out to actually a wanted outlaw known as Marco "The Mexican."

Tarantino is an acclaimed filmmaker, most well-known for films such as Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2. His most recent film is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a fictional story set during the time surrounding the infamous Manson Family murders. It stars Margot Robbie as the late Sharon Tate, as well as other A-list stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Lena Dunham, Clifton Collins Jr., Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Victoria Pedretti, Zoë Bell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, and James Marsden.

Back in March, it was reported that Tarantino has set up his next film, which will be his 10th. In the past, the director has implied that he was retiring after making his 10th film, so speculation has been swirling since the new announcement. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources who claim to have knowledge of the project have stated that, while details are being kept under wraps, the film will reportedly have a female lead, and will be set in L.A. in the late 1970s. Tarantino himself has not confirmed or denied that the movie will be his last.