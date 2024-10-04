Queen Latifah Biopic In the Works

Queen Latifah is getting her own biopic. Deadline reports that Flavor Unit Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins Entertainment will be producing a lineup of Hip Hop biopics, with the first centering on the rise of the actress and singer. Latifah will produce on behalf of Flavor Unit Entertainment with Shakim Compere. Will Smith and Miguel Melendez will produce for Westbrook Studios, while Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon will produce for Jesse Collins Entertainment.

"We all came into this industry together, and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us. Hip Hop's impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall," said Latifah and Compere. "It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives."

(Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS)

"When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something truly special," Smith said, "I'm thrilled to work alongside Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and HarbourView to highlight the incredible stories of some of our favorite artists and icons. There's no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years."

Collins added, "We cannot be more excited to stand alongside our friends at HarbourView, Flavor Unit and Westbrook. Queen Latifah's story is one of triumph that needs to be shared with the world. Joining forces with such amazing people to educate and inspire through storytelling is just the beginning of the impact this partnership will have."

As of now, details surrounding the biopic are unknown. Queen Latifah has been in the industry since the late '80s and has numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award, Emmy Award, Golden Globe, SAG Award, and NAACP Image Awards. In 2006, she became the first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Latifah can currently be seen in the CBS action drama The Equalizer, which premieres its fifth season on Oct. 20. Between her music career, acting career, and producing career, she continues to remain busy and making an impact in the industry. It's not surprising that she's getting a biopic, and it's going to be exciting to see how it all turns out.