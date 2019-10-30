‘Princess Switch: Switched Again’ Coming to Netflix

Last year, Netflix debuted its holiday romantic comedy The Princess Switch, starring Vanessa Hudgens, and the streaming service officially announced this week that the film is getting a sequel titled The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the sequel will begin filming in the U.K. next month with a planned 2020 release. Hudgens will return to star and will also executive produce the movie.

The original film saw Hudgens play Stacy De Novo, a baker who crosses paths with her doppleganger, Duchess Margaret (Hudgens) while in the fictional European nation of Belgravia for a baking competition. Margaret convinces Stacy to switch lives for a few days so she can experience life as a regular person, and, naturally, chaos and romance ensue, with Margaret falling for Stacy’s co-worker Kevin and Stacy for Margaret’s fiancé, who is a prince.

The sequel will follow Margaret as she suddenly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a “rough patch” with Kevin. To help her friend, Stacy steps in to save the day before yet another look-alike, party-girl Fiona (Hudgens) foils their plans.

The movie will be directed by Mike Rohl, who helmed the first film, with Brad Krevoy, Steven McGlothen and AJ Riach to produce and Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe and Bernheim executive producing.

Before Hudgens returns in the dual role, she’ll star in Netflix’s The Knight Before Christmas as “a kind science teacher who has been disillusioned by love.” She meets a cursed knight and tries to help him get back to his own time, though there’s a strong likelihood the two will fall in love along the way.

Despite her slate of holiday projects, Hudgens is currently busy celebrating Halloween, sharing a number of spooky looks with her fans on Instagram. Over the weekend, Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler dressed as Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, with the two continuing their tradition of pulling out all the stops for Halloween.

Photo Credit: Netflix