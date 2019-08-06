Prince Charles Reportedly ‘Considering’ Role in ‘James Bond 25’ After Visiting Set

Prince Charles is reportedly “considering” a role in James Bond 25, after visiting the film’s set recently. The Sun reports that The Prince of Wales toured the movie set in June with star Daniel Craig. A source told the outlet, “When he visited the film set a few weeks ago it was discussed. Now he is considering it.” Notably, former Bond 25 writer/director Danny Boyle — who bowed out of the project due to creative differences with the producers — directed a James Bond parody with Queen Elizabeth for the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, which went over very well with viewers.

“They loved the buzz around the Queen’s appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that,” the source continued. “He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it.”

Furthermore, the source went on to say that a came from The Duke of Cornwall might be “just what the film needs,” considering all the issues that have plagued it.

As mentioned, Boyle — who is known for helming films such as Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours — was previously signed on to direct the film, but reportedly left after clashing with the producers over the story and plot. Cary Joji Fukunaga was later brought in to direct.

Then, in May, the film’s producers revealed that Craig would be having surgery on his ankle, stemming from an injury he incurred while filming. He had to be transported from Jamaica to the U.S. in order to get treatment.

Following the incident, a source told The Sun that Craig was pretty upset about the whole ordeal.

“Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica,” the source stated. “He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly.”

“He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle,” the insider continued, then adding that after he hurt himself, Craig threw his suit jacket on the ground” in anger.

The film is currently scheduled to be released on April 8, 2020, in the United States.