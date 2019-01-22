President Donald Trump Nominated for 2 Razzies

President Donald Trump was nominated for two Razzie Awards, thanks to his appearance in two documentaries in 2018.

Trump was nominated for Worst Actor in a Leading Role for his appearances in archival footage used in Dinesh D’Souza’s Death of a Nation and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9. Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness” were also nominated for Worst Screen Combo for the same films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trump previously won Worst Supporting Actor for his performance in Ghosts Can’t Do It, a 1991 Bo Derek film. Last Week Tonight host John Oliver mocked Trump’s performance in the film during a November 2018 episode.

“That kissy face is the single most disgusting thing that’s ever been in a movie, and I am very much including The Human Centipede,” Oliver said.

First Lady Melania Trump and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway were nominated for Worst Supporting Actress for Fahrenheit 11/9.

The nominees for the 39th annual Razzie Awards were announced Monday, the day before the 91st Academy Awards nominations are released. While the Oscars honor the best, the Razzies honor the worst movies and will take place on Feb. 23, the night before the Oscars.

The nominees for Worst Picture are John Travolta’s mobster biopic Gotti, Melissa McCarthy’s raunchy puppet movie The Happytime Murders, Will Ferrell’s Holmes & Watson, the box office bomb Robin Hood and the horror movie Winchester.

Trump’s competition in the Worst Actress field include Johnny Depp for Sherlock Gnomes, Ferrell, Travolta and Death Wish‘s Bruce Willis.

Aside from Trump, the Worst Screen Combo nominees are “Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes)” in The Happytime Murders; “Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!)” in Sherlock Gnomes; “Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters)” in Holmes & Watson; and “Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!)” in Gotti.

The nominees for Worst Actress are McCarthy for The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, Peppermint‘s Jennifer Garner, Amber Heard for London Fields, Winchester‘s Helen Mirren and The Clapper‘s Amanda Seyfried.

Melania Trump and Conway’s competition in Worst Supporting Actress are Fifty Shades Freed‘s Marcia Gay Harden, Kelly Preston for Gotti and Jaz Sinclair for Slender Man.

D’Souza and Brian Schooley were also nominated for Worst Screenplay for Death of a Nation.

Before Trump launched his career in politics, he earned Emmy nominations in 2004 and 2005 for Outstanding Reality Competition Program for The Apprentice and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.

Photo credit: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images