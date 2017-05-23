New Predator Poster Debuts At Licensing Expo

The most lethal hunters in the universe are back again, as director Shane Black is debuting a new Predator film in 2018. While the movie is currently filming, the first poster has finally debuted.

At the Licensing Expo, held in Las Vegas each year, movie studios have the opportunity to show off what they’ve got coming up throughout the next year.

This year’s convention kicked off this week, and the studios are out in full force. This includes 20th Century Fox, the company producing The Predator.

The poster being shown at the Licensing Expo doesn’t say very much about the new film, but the language and color does say a lot about what kind of movie this will be. The tone is very vibrant, teasing a much different iteration than the last version of the character.

The snarky remark on the poster also hints at this new tone. It’s vulgar, but funny, and that’s exactly what fans would expect. In other words, it’s as Shane Black as a poster could be.

While this poster starts to build hype for The Predator, just remember that it will be a while until the film debuts. It’s set to hit theaters on August 3, 2018.

The Predator is directed by Shane Black and written by Fred Dekker. The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Jacob Tremblay, and Sterling K. Brown.

Photo Credit: Collider, 20th Century Fox