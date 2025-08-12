Popular Comedian Joins Upcoming Anthony Bourdain Biopic

Stavros Halkias will star in the forthcoming Anthony Bourdain biopic, Deadline reports. His credits include projects like Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia and indie comedy Let’s Start a Cult.

Details about Halkias’ character are being kept quiet. The Holdovers breakout Dominic Sessa leads the cast in the biopic, which also includes Antonio Banderas, Emilia Jones, and Leo Woodall.

Sources have said the film takes place during the summer of 1976, when a young Anthony Bourdain has a life-changing summer in Provincetown. The biopic is being produced by A24.

Halkias is currently on the international leg of his The Dreamboat Tour. he also hosts the podcast, Stavvy’s World, which debuted at #3 on the iTunes comedy charts and garnered hundreds of thousands of subscribers in its first year. Halkias is represented by UTA.

Bourdain died by suicide in June 2018 at age 61 while in Kaysersberg, France to film an episode of his hit series Parts Unknown with close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert. At the time, he was dating his longtime girlfriend, Asia Argento.

But the Italian actress and Bourdain, who was still married to his estranged wife Ottavia Busia at the time of his death, dealt with infidelity, reportedly on both ends.

Days before his death, photos of Argento kissing another woman were released. Argento said in Sept. 2018 that the pair “cheated” on each other after being blamed for his death. “It wasn’t a problem for us,” she said three months after his death, PEOPLE reports. A fight via text with Argento, included in the book and below, after she was spotted by paparazzi with French journalist Hugo Clément, tells a different story.

His last texts to Argento were revealed in his assistant’s biography. “You were reckless with my heart,” one of the texts wrote. The book detailed the assistant’s life working with Bourdain, as well as Bourdain’s extensive travels.