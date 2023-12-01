'Point Break' Is Getting the 'Christmas Story' 24-Hour Marathon Treatment Next Week

Point Break is officially getting a 24-hour marathon just like A Christmas Story. Shout! TV will be presenting a 24-hour marathon streaming event of the classic surf heist film starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves. Point Break Pure Adrenaline Marathon will be streaming Point Break non-stop on Dec. 5. The marathon is in celebration of the film releasing on 4K UHD for the very first time from Shout! Studios. It will be available to view on Shout! TV and the Shout! TV app, which is available on numerous platforms, including Roku, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Freevee, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel.

On top of the marathon, Shout! TV will also be giving away a luxe Point Break prize package on their social media pages. The package will include the new 4K, a classic presidential mask, a money blanket, and a duffel bag. Fans should head over to Shout! TV's Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter for more information and for a shot to win.

Also starring Lori Petty and Gary Busey, Point Break centers on a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California. Federal agent Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) infiltrates the suspected gang, who are surfers led by Bodhi (Patrick Swayze). Things get complicated when Utah falls for female surfer Tyler (Lori Petty), who is close to the gang. Point Break was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by W. Peter Iliff, with a story by Iliff and Rick King. Peter Abrams and Robert L. Levy produced the film, which comes from 20th Century.

Formerly known as Shout! Factory, Shout Studios is a home video and music distributor that was founded in 2002. The company releases videos on DVD and Blu-ray that include previously released films, classic and contemporary TV shows, animation, and more. Shout! TV is a digital entertainment streaming service that offers an array of original programming, movies, and series. The platform also includes numerous channels and is available on a multitude of platforms.

Be sure to watch the Point Break Pure Adrenaline Marathon on Tuesday, Dec. 5 on Shout! TV and the Shout! TV app. Keep an eye out on their social media pages as well to have a chance to win a luxe Point Break prize package. The film is also available to stream on YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, Peacock, and Amazon Freevee. If you don't want to wait until Tuesday, there are also plenty of other ways to watch Point Break.