‘Pitch Perfect’ Stars Tease Fourth Movie in New Photo

Pitch Perfect stars Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Chrissie Fit and Brittany Snow possibly teased a fourth movie during Camp and Skylar Astin’s birthday party.

The two, who share birthdays just days apart — Astin’s, Sept. 23 and Camp’s, Sept. 27, received thousands of well wishes from fans. However, it was Wilson’s photo that really stood out.

With Wilson and her co-stars holding up four fingers in the image, alongside four heart emojis, fans were quick to share in the excitement over a potential fourth installment.

Fans were quick to share their excitement over the potential fourth Pitch Perfect movie on Twitter.

“WE GETTING A PITCH PERFECT 4?!!!!!!!!! ITS HAPPENING!!!!!!!!” one fan wrote.

WE GETTING A PITCH PERFECT 4?!!!!!!!!! ITS HAPPENING!!!!!!!! 😱😱😱🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/jr23ZlsPh3 — ⚡LADYViXeN 💖 (@MsLaDiiKaY18) September 30, 2018

“ACA-YES Pitch Perfect 4 is something I’m down for!” added another.

ACA-YES🙌🏼 Pitch Perfect 4 is something I’m down for! pic.twitter.com/EDc3EX9qkE — Simone (@SimoneLMartin) September 30, 2018

“I don’t wanna get my hopes up to be [disappointed] and see there’s not going to be a fourth movie.. but HECK I HOPE SO. If not, hope y’all had a great time together,” another fan wrote.

I don’t wanna get my hopes up to be dissapointed and see there’s not going to be a fourth movie.. but HECK I HOPE SO. If not, hope y’all had a great time together 💕 — ً (@lgbtsea) September 30, 2018

Astin, 31, and Camp, 36, married in 2016 and both starred in the first two Pitch Perfect movies. Although Astin did not reprise his role as Jesse Swanson in Pitch Perfect 3, Camp came back to play Aubrey Posen again.

The franchise kicked off in 2012 and was followed by sequels in 2015 and 2017. Anna Kendrick, Camp, Snow, Wilson, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins have starred in all three movies. Fit and Hailee Steinfeld joined the franchise for the second film.

Although Pitch Perfect 3 grossed $184.7 million worldwide, it was a critical disappointment and earned $100 million less than the second movie. Still, fans have been holding out hope for another adventure from the Barden Bellas.

Last year, before Pitch Perfect 3 came out, Kendrick told Entertainment Weekly, “We’d do them forever.”

“It’s totally like summer camp,” Kendrick said about acting with her co-stars. “We spend every waking moment together: We’re shooting together constantly, we’re in the hair and makeup trailer together and when we’re not shooting, we’re in a green room together. It starts to feel like ‘Oh, my God if I see these girls for one more second…’ and then every weekend it’s just like, ‘What you guys up to?’”

Steinfeld also left the door open for a fourth movie.

“Maybe. I don’t know anything for sure, but I don’t know it’s entirely over for the Bellas,” she told Build when asked about a fourth movie.

This year, Kendrick starred in A Simple Favor with Blake Lively. Wilson’s next movie, Isn’t It Romantic with Priyanka Chopra, opens on Feb. 14.

