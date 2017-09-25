Watch: ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Drops New Trailer

The Barden Bellas are back!

The all-female acapella group will be gracing movie screens once again in December when Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters, and a new trailer has just dropped for the film, which sees the Bellas reunite to perform for an overseas USO tour.

The movie sees stars Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson return for one more curtain call as the post-college Bellas reunite to sing with each other once again.

The ladies team up to battle full bands as they deal with the dilemma of cover songs against original material and grapple with the concept of adulthood. The film also sees Anna Kendrick’s Beca wrestle with her own career path, which may require her to separate from the Bellas for good.

Elizabeth Banks did not return to direct the film but is reprising her role as Gail. The movie was directed by Trish Sie and also features newcomers including Ruby Rose and Matt Lanter.

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on Dec. 22.

