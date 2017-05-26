Pirates Of The Caribbean: Paul McCartney’s Cameo Revealed

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES!

There are a ton of reasons to see Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales this weekend, but one cameo is likely to put a few butts in seats. It’s been known for quite a while that The Beatles’ legend Paul McCartney would be in the movie, and fans have been dying to know how he’d fit into the new story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Well the movie is out, and so is the secret. Sir Paul McCartney is playing none other than Jack Sparrow‘s uncle.

In the first act of the movie, Jack is being led out of a prison, on his way to be hanged. As he passes a cell of other pirates playing some kind of game, he hears one of the singing a song. Jack addresses this pirate as his uncle, and Paul McCartney turns around.

Read Our Official Pirates of the Caribbean Review Here

The iconic musician is only in the movie for that one scene, but he helps out Jack tremendously by giving him the information necessary to take off on his mission. After escaping the hangman’s noose, of course.

So, in this alternate Pirates of the Caribbean reality, Paul McCartney and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones are actually brothers. If you recall, Richards played Jack Sparrow’s father in the third film.

Now that’s a family reunion worth going to!

Up Next: Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Ending Explained