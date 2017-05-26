Pirates Of The Caribbean: Javier Bardem On What Makes Pirates Fun

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales promises to follow up the fun offered by the first four installments of the popular franchise. With cast members like Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley returning to the franchise, it’s newcomers like Javier Bardem who have to stand out to deliver something fresh.

Luckily for Pirates 5, he does just that, and had a blast doing it. According to PopCulture.com’s official review of the film, Pirates of the Caribben: Dead Men Tell No Tales offers “the same high adventure fun as Gore Verbinski’s first two Pirates films.” Speaking to Javier Bardem, who plays the villain in the new film, PopCulture.com heard the actor’s perspective of what makes the film so much fun.

“That’s where the fun started,” Bardem said. “At first, I was like, ‘Yeah it’s fun but where is the background? Where is he coming from?’ That’s when they put it together and that’s where the whole thing makes sense. Also, as an actor, to have a reason why he became what he became. Particularly, that moment in the move, it’s a amazing. The young Jack Sparrow and this guy that is all about pride. It makes a point about why my character feels that way and that pain.”

“There are now many Pirates movies out there. That’s one of the reasons why this franchise has been so successful. There are not many movies where you can see the cannons and the sword-fighting and the boats, so to be part of that for five months, it’s fun, and actually it’s required that you have fun when you do that otherwise people won’t have fun when they watch it.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise helped make the post-credits scene popular when Curse of the Black Pearl was released in the year 2003. After the credits of the first film, Jack the Monkey was seen running back toward the cursed treasure, picking up a piece of the gold.

Each of the Pirates films after that also contained a post-credits scene, but the moment that wrapped up At World’s End was easily the most memorable. This was where the audience learned Will and Elizabeth had a son, which proved to be a vital piece of info for this film.

