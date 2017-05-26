Pirates Of The Caribbean: Brenton Thwaites On Why Being The New Guy Is Great

Stepping into a mega-franchise in its fifth installment as one of only a few main actors who has never been a part of it before doesn’t sound nerve racking at all, right?

For Brenton Thwaites, who is going global as the centerpiece of the fifth installment to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise this weekend, such a movie was actually quite painless. PopCulture.com caught up with the young actor to hear about his experience as a newcomer to the epic franchise.

“No pressure! None,” Thwaites joked. “No pressure in playing a Turner! You know what? There actually was no pressure.”

Thwaites found comfort and confidence in the meaty role he was playing in Dead Men Tell No Tales.

“My character is the guy that drives the whole story forward, I feel,” Thwaites said. “He was given a very clear motivation throughout the entire film which is similar to what we’ve seen Will Turner do in the previous movies. Henry is basically told that there’s a treasure that can break his father’s curse and, throughout the whole movie, he’s trying to find people to help him out and to help him find that treasure. I think underneath it all, I think he just wants to save his father and free him from his curse.”

Thwaites was not alone in serving as a newcomer to the franchise. While he played the protagonist of the film, Javier Bardem stepped in for the opposite role, playing the villainous Captain Salazar.

“That’s where the fun started,” Bardem said. “At first, I was like, ‘Yeah it’s fun but where is the background? Where is he coming from?’ That’s when they put it together and that’s where the whole thing makes sense. Also, as an actor, to have a reason why he became what he became. Particularly, that moment in the move, it’s a amazing. The young Jack Sparrow and this guy that is all about pride. It makes a point about why my character feels that way and that pain.”

“There are now many Pirates movies out there. That’s one of the reasons why this franchise has been so successful. There are not many movies where you can see the cannons and the sword-fighting and the boats, so to be part of that for five months, it’s fun, and actually it’s required that you have fun when you do that otherwise people won’t have fun when they watch it.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise helped make the post-credits scene popular when Curse of the Black Pearl was released in the year 2003. After the credits of the first film, Jack the Monkey was seen running back toward the cursed treasure, picking up a piece of the gold.

Each of the Pirates films after that also contained a post-credits scene, but the moment that wrapped up At World’s End was easily the most memorable. This was where the audience learned Will and Elizabeth had a son, which proved to be a vital piece of info for this film.

