Pirates Of The Caribbean: Jack Sparrow Shines In New TV Spot & Motion Poster

Jack Sparrow has been the shining star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but much of the marketing for the fifth installment, Dead Men Tell No Tales, has shifted its focus elsewhere. However, in a new TV spot and motion poster, Captain Jack is back where he belongs; Front and center.

The TV spot, which you can watch above, puts a lot of emphasis on Johnny Depp‘s hero, and his relationship with the terrifying villain Captain Salazar – played by Javier Bardem. As other trailers have shown, Jack wronged Salazar years ago, and the undead villain is coming for his revenge.

The motion poster debuted on the Pirates of the Caribbean Facebook page, and it points out the brilliant ways Jack Sparrow seems to appear and vanish, simply out of thin air.

Check out the motion poster below, and you can find the other posters from the film in the gallery!

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea – notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, and stars Johnn Depp, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, Kaya Scodelario, David Wenham, Brenton Thwaites, Golshifteh Farahani, Stephen Graham, Goran D. Kleut, Kevin McNally, Jessica Green, Martin Klebba, and Nico Cortez.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters on May 26, 2017.

