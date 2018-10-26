Pierce Brosnan Reunites With ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Kids to Celebrate 25 Years

Pierce Brosnan joined the Mrs. Doubtfire kids, who are now all grown up, to celebrate the beloved Robin Williams movie’s 25th anniversary.

The Chris Columbus-directed film remains one of Williams’ best loved movies, and starred Williams as a voice actor who pretends to be a female housekeeper in order to see his children. Brosnan played his ex-wife’s boyfriend, and Sally Field co-starred as his ex-wife. Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson starred as the children.

Today, all thee kids are grown up, with both Jakub and Wilson becoming successful authors and Lawrence going on to star on Boy Meets World. They all reunited with Brosnan on Thursday for an upcoming Today Show throwback segment. Jakub shared a photo on her Instagram page, with the post earning over 12,000 likes.

“Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many,” Brosnan wrote of the image on his own Instagram. “Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and and sweet memories. Can ya guess the movie? The Today Show is airing our interview in early November. Join us for the 25th anniversary of the #MrsDoubtfire.”

Since Williams’ death in 2014, the film’s stars have been open about the impact the actor and comedian had on their life. In an interview with Today earlier this month, Jakub said she became close with Williams off the set and “learned so much” from him.

“I learned how to be in the moment. One of the things that made Robin so brilliant at what he did was as an actor, as a performer, he was present,” Jakub said. “He was reacting to what was going on around him. And I think that that’s a really valuable thing, just to learn about life; to be in that moment so you can really experience it and react in an authentic way.”

Jakub said Williams’ honesty about his struggles with addiction and depression helped her be more open about her own struggles. She realized the importance of talking them through with others.

“It has inspired me in my struggles to not be ashamed of those things, to talk openly about them,” Jakub said. “And I really feel like that’s a way that we can change the stigma around mental health and really help people and make a difference. And so I will always be very grateful to him for that.”

Jakub also said Field was like a mother to all three of them, helping them be kids even while working on a big movie set.

“She would always come by our trailers and drop off books and games and ask how we were doing and make sure that everything was good. It can be really hard being a kid on set,” Jakub recalled. “You’re balancing schoolwork and being a professional actor. And Sally just was constantly making sure that as kids, we were OK.”

Since retiring from acting, Jakub has focused on writing, publishing memoirs in 2015 and 2017. Wilson has acted infrequently, but focuses on writing. She published a memoir in 2016. As for Lawrence, he recently reprised his Boy Meets World role in an episode of Girl Meets World.

Mrs. Doubtfire celebrates its 25th anniversary on Nov. 24.

Photo credit: Instagram/Lisa Jakub