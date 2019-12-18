Paul Walker Remembered by ‘Furious 7’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel posted a tribute to Paul Walker on Instagram this week in preparation for the release of the Fast and Furious 9 trailer. The Game of Thrones star has strong opinions about the legacy of the franchise, and she is intent on keeping it alive. Fans applauded Emmanuel for her respect in the post.

Emmanuel shared a trailer for Furious 7 on Monday. It was the movie where Emmanuel first joined the action franchise, but also the last one to feature Walker before his death. She was clearly thinking of him as the next chapter in the story draws closer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My first ever [Fast and Furious] movie… so I’m a little bias[ed] in saying it’s my favorite,” she wrote. “But it also was our brother [Paul Walker]’s last… and it was my honour to work with him and be a part of his final movie and we continue his legacy.”

Emmanuel punctuated her post with the hashtag “F9,” which is being used to discuss Fast and Furious 9 and its new trailer. Fans, friends and colleagues praised Emmanuel for her poignant post. One of the top comments came from James Wan, who directed Furious 7.

“It was my first (and only), and my favourite as well,” he wrote. “YOU and Paul were amongst the best memories I have of making that film.”

“Amazing! You were incredible in it! It’s my favourite too!!” a fan added.

“Literally cried reading this post,” wrote another.

Over the weekend, Vin Diesel revealed that the Fast and Furious 9 trailer is coming soon, and he has already seen it. He shared his excitement on Instagram.

“I yesterday saw the four-minute trailer. The launch will be announced on the 18th of this month. I just saw it yesterday,” he said. “And I was just telling [Michelle Rodriguez] how blown away she’s going to be and I realized I should probably tell you guys too. It’s just — I was speechless. I literally had to see [director] Justin [Lin] and have dinner with him immediately. I was just speechless. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Emmanuel has been confirmed for the movie, marking her third entry into the franchise. She is best-known to many fans as Missandei, the loyal adviser of Daenerys on Game of Thrones. However, Emmanuel clearly feels strongly about the Fast and Furious franchise as well, especially considering its massive growth in recent years.



Fast and Furious 9 is due out on May 22, 2020.